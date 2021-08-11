Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%.

BLBD stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $653.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

