Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Up 5.2%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. 735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 205,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $690.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

