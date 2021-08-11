Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,331.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

