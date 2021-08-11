Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,099. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

