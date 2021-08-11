bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 49.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

