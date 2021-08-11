bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $19.40. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. bluebird bio shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 5,228 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

