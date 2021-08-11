Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) Insider Acquires £18,900 in Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) insider Bo Møller Stensgaard acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

JAY traded up GBX 2.71 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 14.81 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,821,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,360. Bluejay Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £143.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

