Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) Insider Acquires £18,900 in Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) insider Bo Møller Stensgaard acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).
JAY traded up GBX 2.71 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 14.81 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,821,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,360. Bluejay Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £143.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50.
Bluejay Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.