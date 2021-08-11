BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$15.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 5,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,172. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after buying an additional 86,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

