BMO Capital Markets Cuts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$5.75

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,185. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $802.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.