Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,340. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.03.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
