Bondly 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $246,049.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $528,049.54 and approximately $246,049.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

