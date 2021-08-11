BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $336,771.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

