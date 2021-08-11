Bonfida Market Cap Tops $105.03 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00005096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $105.03 million and $1.13 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00861820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

