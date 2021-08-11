Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 600 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.54. 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,117. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

