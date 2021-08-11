Bonk Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00881069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00112273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

