BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.43 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $118,828.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,671,178 coins and its circulating supply is 778,640,445 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.