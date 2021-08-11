Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 16.9% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $255,659.45 and $100,903.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00009178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00156526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,362.34 or 1.00062149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.06 or 0.00872074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

