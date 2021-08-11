Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Sells $308,624.47 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greg Bettinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00.

BOOT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 311,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

