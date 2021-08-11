BoringDAO Achieves Market Cap of $26.51 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and $1,399.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $238.52 or 0.00517100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00883345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00112593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00151747 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,148 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.