Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 37.8% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.10 million and $3.67 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00398359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.14 or 0.01097264 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,824,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.