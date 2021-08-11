Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $293,478.78 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 524,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

