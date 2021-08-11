Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $293,478.78 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 524,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
