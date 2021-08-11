Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
EPAY stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 524,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
