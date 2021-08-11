Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAY stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 524,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.