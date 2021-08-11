Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. 5,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,961,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $593,807 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 709,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.