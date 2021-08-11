Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.
EPAY stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. 5,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,961,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $593,807 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 709,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
