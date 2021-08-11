Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.67, but opened at $38.48. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 3,220 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $593,807. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

