Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,262. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $593,807. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.