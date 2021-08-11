BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £375.15 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 100 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32).

On Thursday, June 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 97 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 308.90 ($4.04). The stock had a trading volume of 40,038,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.91. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market cap of £62.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.