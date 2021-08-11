Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 23,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,263. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

