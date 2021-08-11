Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.51. The stock had a trading volume of 355,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,983. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.