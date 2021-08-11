Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $390.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.93), with a volume of 135451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($4.93).

Several research firms recently commented on BRW. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.