Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.98. Bridge Investment Group shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 15,571 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

