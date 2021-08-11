Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLIN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.11. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

