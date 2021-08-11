Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 567,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.08. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

