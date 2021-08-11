Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

