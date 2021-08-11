Brighthouse Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,600 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,277% compared to the typical daily volume of 488 call options.

BHF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,728. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

