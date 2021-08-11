BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 389,936 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $7,935,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

