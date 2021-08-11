Brinker International (EAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brinker International stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,679.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79.
In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
