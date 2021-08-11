Brinker International (EAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,679.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.