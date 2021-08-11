Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Cut by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

