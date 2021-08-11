Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of Bristow Group worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

