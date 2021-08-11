British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get British Land alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Carter bought 15,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,216 shares of company stock worth $29,041,283.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 520.20 ($6.80) on Wednesday. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.