Brixmor Property Group (BRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX):

8/10/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. "

8/9/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 82,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 113.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 159,459 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

