Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $482.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.76 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

