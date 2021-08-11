Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $481.73. 9,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,299. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.76 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

