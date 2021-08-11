Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

