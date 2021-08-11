Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $54.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTBI stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $727.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

