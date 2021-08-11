Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66 million. Curis posted sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

