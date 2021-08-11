Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELOX shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

ELOX stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

