Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post sales of $47.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.45 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $172.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $185.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.27 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $749.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

