Brokerages Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 367,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 259,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

