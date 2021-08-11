Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post sales of $388.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.46 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:GOL opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

