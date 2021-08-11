Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $79.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.22 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $330.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,601,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.